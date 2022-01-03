EMERGENCY services have been called to the scene of a serious collsion on a major road in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police confirmed that they are currently dealing with the serious collision on the A64 near West Heslerton in Ryedale.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Motorists are urged to avoid the area until further notice or follow the diversions in place."
National Highways Yorkshire said that the A64 is closed in both directions between the B1249 at Willerbuy and the B1248 near Norton as police deal with the collision.
