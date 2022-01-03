EMERGENCY services have been called to the scene of a serious collsion on a major road in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police confirmed that they dealt with the serious collision on the A64 near West Heslerton in Ryedale at around 1pm today.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Paramedics treated the occupants of two vehicles, including two children, who were initially thought to have suffered injuries. Those involved did not require hospital treatment and the drivers exchanged insurance details."
Earlier today, National Highways Yorkshire said that the A64 is closed in both directions between the B1249 at Willerbuy and the B1248 near Norton as police deal with the collision.
North Yorkshire Police confirmed that the road has now reopened after two vehicles were recovered and debris was cleared from the road.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.