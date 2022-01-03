A YORK MP paid a visit to see the "incredible" work of a charity which supports homeless people in the city.
York Central MP, Rachael Maskell, visited the HOPING Streek Kitchen outdoor site in the city - allowing her to to listen to the homeless visitors about their experiences and the challenges they face daily.
On her visit, Rachael said: "It was a real honour to be able to witness the incredible dedication of the volunteers at HOPING street kitchen. While providing residents with nutritious food, York’s homeless community also received time and care, conversation and support.
"While food, fuel and housing poverty issues must be the priority for decision makers, and can be eradicated, the kindness and friendship given by HOPING volunteers is irreplaceable.
“It was good to talk to people who are experiencing street homelessness in York, hear the barriers they face and the hopes that they have. I will be taking up these issues, as York, a ‘Human Rights City’ cannot continue to ignore the needs of the most vulnerable in our city.”
Meanwhile, Jayne Venables, volunteer for HOPNG, said: "It was a tonic to see Rachael engaging with our homeless friends, with warm empathy, and it really felt like democracy in action.
"It's a comforting thought that our most vulnerable can be heard, albeit vicariously, in Westminster and at local government level."
