YORK'S pantomime legend will not feature in today's performances at a popular theatre in the city as he awaits a Covid test result - as shows resume after cancellations yesterday.
Berwick Kaler, the city's legendary panto dame, will have to sit out on today's shows of 'Dick Turpin Rides Again' at the Grand Opera House as he awaits the results of a PCR test for Covid-19.
His well known co-star, Martin Barrass, also misses out waiting for a test result.
In a statement, the theatre said: "While Berwick Kaler and Martin Barrass await the results of PCR tests, at today's performances the part of Dotty Donut will be played by actor, comedian and much-loved panto dame, Alan McHugh and Dunkin Donut will be played by Mr Barrass' understudy, Jack Buchanan.
"Tickets remain valid and we cannot wait to welcome audiences to Dick Turpin Rides Again.
"We want to thank our audiences for their continued support and understanding."
Both of the panto shows at the Grand Opera House were cancelled yesteray after the theatre confirmed an outbreak of Covid-19 within the company.
