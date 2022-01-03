COVID-19 case rates for each area of York, according to the latest data from Public Health England (PHE), have been revealed.
The figures, released on the daily case map, show the majority of York to be shaded purple - which means the rate in that area is between 800 and 1599.
But, some areas of the city are shaded black, meaning the rate in that area is over 1600.
According to the PHE data, the Covid rate and number of cases in each area of York can be broken down as follows:
- York city centre has a rate of 1,241.7 and 173 cases
- Holgate East has a rate of 1,577.5 and 143 cases
- Holgate West has a rate of 1,391.6 and 130 cases
- Acomb has a rate of 1,204.6 and 126 cases
- Rawcliffe and Clifton South has a rate of 1,333.5 and 111 cases
- Clifton North has a rate of 1,572.5 and 137 cases
- Heworth South and The Groves has a rate of 1,298.9 and 148 cases
- Tang Hall has a rate of 1299.3 and 146 cases
- Heworth North and Stockton has a rate of 1,643 and 159 cases
- Fulford Road and Clementhorpe has a rate of 1,121.69 cases
- South Bank and Dringhouses has a rate of 1,511.7 and 120 cases
- Woodthorpe and Acomb Park has a rate of 1,134.1 and 106 cases
- Bishopthorpe and Copmanthorpe has a rate of 1,254.7 and 104 cases
- Fulford, Heslington and University area has a rate of 1,104.5 and 108 cases
- Poppleton, Rufforth and Askham has a rate of 1,838.1 and 116 cases.
- Huntington has a rate of 1,689.2 and 115 cases
- New Earswick has a rate of 1,689.1 and 98 cases
- Clifton Without and Skelton has a rate of 1,721 and 147 cases
- Wigginton has a rate of 2,329.4 and 141 cases
- Haxby has a rate of 2,116.9 and 121 cases
- Strensall has a rate of 1,886.8 and 131 cases
- Osbaldwick has a rate of 1,571.1 and 134 cases
- Dunnington, Elvington and Wheldrake has a rate of 1,379.6 and 89 cases
A spokesperson for PHE said that case rates are shown per 100,000 people for the seven-day period ending on the date shown. They calculate this by dividing the seven-day total by the area population and multiplying by 100,000.
Overall, the city's rate stands at 1,452.1 cases per 100,000 population.
