SKILLS and learning partners across York and North Yorkshire are set to be asked for their views on a new draft Adult Learning and Skills Engagement Strategy for the area.
The draft strategy has been developed by the new joint head of adult learning for both North Yorkshire and York - and seeks to address the disconnect between the education offer for adults and the local skills need.
City of York Council’s executive member for culture, leisure and communities, councillor Darryl Smalley, will be asked to review the draft strategy and approve plans to consult with local education and skills providers including Further Education colleges, YNYLEP Skills Board and North Yorkshire and York Community Learning Partnership at a meeting on January 11.
Speaking on this, councillor Smalley said: “Learning throughout life is an essential part of our personal development, and can have a hugely beneficial impact not only on our own wellbeing, but on our skill levels and our future prospects.
"The creation of a North Yorkshire and York strategy will help bring our two excellent existing services closer together, ensuring that we are delivering the best and most effective provision for learners across our region.”
Recognising that the adult education is pivotal in supporting the development of the local economy, the strategy aims to develop a curriculum that inspires learning for everyone in the community, providing a progression pathway for all adult learners that meets the local skills needs
