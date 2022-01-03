TO support people to choose the right service while protecting essential services - and to keep residents safe - councillors in York are asking those needing social care to seek help from a variety of sources.

To help residents stay well and supported, City of York Council is echoing the NHS’s plea to get a covid booster and a flu jab. It’s also encouraging the use of www.nhs.uk to help choose the right health service for them and the NHS.

Residents have told the council that they want to stay independent and well in their homes for as long as possible. So, the council’s 'Be Independent' service is suggested as one of a number of organisations which can provide emergency care and specialist equipment.

Family and friends or neighbours who can offer support are invaluable. Please offer help where you can, or ask for some support if you need it.

As ever, York’s community and voluntary groups offer all sorts of ways to help people stay well. A directory of them can be found through www.livewellyork.co.uk or by calling 01904 551006.

If you need help to make contact with a group which will meet your needs, please contact your Local Area Coordinator at www.york.gov.uk/LocalAreaCoordination, or by calling 01904 555205.

Councillor Carol Runciman, executive member for health and adult social care at City of York Council, said: “We want everyone to be safe and cared for in the city in these challenging times. As always, our priority will be those with the greatest care and support needs and that is where we will focus our stretched resources this winter.

“If you or someone you know have their own resources, please look at them first when considering your care or support needs. That could mean offering help to someone, or asking supportive family or friends to lend a hand.

"If you are able to, please consider renting or buying the equipment you need from organisations who provide them. Please also look up York’s voluntary sector and community groups, and the fantastic support and services they offer to help you keep well and independent.”