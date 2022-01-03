A CHILDREN'S charity in York has been awarded a share of a £1 million fund supporting under-18s as a part of an organisations 'Building Futures' campaign.

The Island was one of 96 organisations to reach the final stage of the Building Futures competition, organised by Persimmon Homes, and was awarded a prize of £5,000.

The Island represented the sports category for Persimmon Homes Yorkshire and was joined by fellow finalists Hessle Scout Group from Hull, for the arts and education category and The Encephalitis Society for health.

Nigel Poulton, from The Island, said: “Taking part in Building Futures has been a fantastic experience for us and it was so exciting to reach the finals, with such a broad range of groups being represented and we are delighted to have been awarded £5,000.”

Based in York, The Island provides a mentoring and activity service for disadvantaged, vulnerable and isolated children and young people, to help them realise their full potential.

Mr Poulton added: “We run a series of youth clubs and facilitate school-based mentoring programmes. Our £5,000 will go towards improving our current outdoor facilities and fund new sports equipment.

“This will enable us to introduce our children and young people to a range of new and exciting games that will support their physical and mental wellbeing.”

With £128,000 already awarded this year in £1,000 grants through Building Futures, the total prize fund was £1.073million.

The first, second and third prize winners were decided by a public vote and around 200,000 votes were cast.

Scott Waters, managing director at Persimmon Homes Yorkshire, said: “The Building Futures scheme has been a great success and it is wonderful to celebrate the fantastic work of so many organisations supporting young people in our communities.

“We have been overwhelmed by both the response to the competition, and the hard work and dedication of those involved within all the groups.”

The £100,000 prize winner in the sport category was Wotton Community Sports Foundation, while Change of Scene secured the award for education and arts and The Children's Hospital Charity won for health.

The second prize of £50,000 went to Great Melton Cricket Club for sport, Warren Association Trust for education and arts and Senses Wellbeing Centre C.I.C for health.

In third place, Newcastle Powerchair Football Club scooped £20,000 for sport, with Islastones Foundation receiving the health award and Sandwell Young Carers winning for education and arts.

The Persimmon Charitable Foundation and Team GB athletes, Dani Rowe and Karen Bennett, selected the finalists after more than 2,500 clubs, groups and organisations entered the Building Futures competition.

While Building Futures 2021 has concluded, Persimmon continues to give away up to £64,000 every month through its Community Champions scheme.

Applications for funding can be made at: https://bit.ly/3dRnAva