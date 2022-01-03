POLICE have launched an appeal after a two-vehicle collision on a major road in North Yorkshire - which left one person with serious injuries.
At around 4.30pm on Saturday (January 1), on the A64 at the junction with the B1258, or the the Yedingham Road, a collision occurred between a white Toyota car and a Kawasaki motorcycle.
The rider of the motorcycle, a 62-year-old woman from Scarborough, suffered multiple serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital where she remains in a serious but stable condition, North Yorkshire Police said.
The driver of the Toyota, a 71-year-old male from Ryedale, was not injured during the incident.
Any witnesses to the collision, or who saw either vehicle prior to it occurring or who have dashcam footage, is asked to contact mark.patterson@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101.
North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12220000459.
