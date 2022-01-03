POLICE are searching for a missing man from a North Yorkshire seaside town - as they are "extremely concerned" for his welfare.
Jason Conway, 32, was last seen leaving the Royal Tandoori restaurant in Queen Street in Scarborough around 9pm on Saturday (January 1). North Yorkshire Police said officers are extremely concerned for his welfare.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Jason is around 6ft in height, of medium build with light brown short hair. He has a distinctive tattoo on his arm and is believed to be wearing light grey trousers, a long black coat and dark brown boots."
For an immediate sighting, call 999 or call 101 with any other information which could help to locate Jason.
North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12220001036.
