YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has increased by more than 85 - and more cases continue to be recorded in the area.

The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has increased by 86 taking it to 1,452.1 cases per 100,000 population. The PHE data shows that a further 605 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 37,802.

In North Yorkshire the rate has increased by 0.5, taking it to 1,016.8 cases per 100,000 population. A further 1,666 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 108,436.

In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by 108, taking it to 1,084.5 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 911 cases recorded in the area taking the total for the pandemic to 62,674.

Across the UK, a further 137,583 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 13,235,401.