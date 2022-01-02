PANTO shows at a popular theatre in York have been cancelled today after a Covid breakout within the cast.
Today’s (January 2) performances of 'Dick Turpin Rides Again' at the Grand Opera House have been cancelled due to members of the company catching the virus.
The shows at both 1pm and and 5pm, featuring York's panto legend Berwick Kaler, have been called off.
In a statement, the Grand Opera House said: "Due to Covid-enforced absences within the company, we are sorry to announce that today's performances have sadly had to be cancelled.
"Guests affected by this change will be contacted by their point of purchase in the coming days with alternative options.
"We apologise for any disappointment or inconvenience this may have caused and thank you for your continued support.
"We look forward to welcoming you back to the Grand Opera House soon."
The news comes after the Cinderella panto at York Theatre Royal was postponed for a week between December 23 - 30 due to an outbreak of Covid at the venue.
