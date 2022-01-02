POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information following a commercial burglary that occurred in a North Yorkshire town.
The incident happened on the corner of Coach Street and Canal Street in Skipton at around 12.30am on December 27 - and involved a large rock being thrown through the glass door of a hair salon and a metal till containing cash being taken.
North Yorkshire Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, officers are appealing for information from anyone who has seen anyone acting suspiciously in Coach Street, carrying a large rock or grey cash till.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Ruth Daley. You can also email ruth.daley@northyorkshire.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210268072.
