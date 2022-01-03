THE RSPCA were called to rescue an owl that fell down a chimney into a lit fire last week - but sadly the bird died shortly after.
RSPCA inspector, Laura Barber, was called to a farm house in Wilton, Pickering, on December 30 after the householder lit the fire and moments later the tawny owl fell down into the flames then onto the hearth.
The householder wrapped the distressed bird in a towel and placed her outside hoping she would recover and fly off. But when they realised the bird was not moving much they reported the matter to the RSPCA.
Laura said: “I could see the owl had damage to her left wing and the feathers were singed so I rushed the owl to a nearby vet’s for emergency treatment.
"The owl was given fluids and treated for burns and the vet was planning to transplant some feathers onto the bird once she was strong enough - but sadly overnight the bird died.
“The householder was really concerned about the owl and did the right thing in reporting the matter to us. We all really rallied to try to save the bird but sadly this case did not have the ending we had all hoped for.”
The RSPCA advises fitting a special chimney cowl or a wire mesh guard to prevent birds from nesting in or falling down the chimney.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.