RESIDENTS and staff at a North Yorkshire care home enjoyed some party fun to celebrate the New Year.
Thistle Hill Care Centre’s New Year’s Eve party was in full swing with glittering outfits, party games, karaoke and lots of sparkling refreshments. Residents enjoyed cocktails and a festive feast prepared by head chef, Paul Drinkel
General manager, Mandy Scott said: “Our residents love a party and New Year’s Eve has to be the best reason to stay up late and see in the New Year. We’re all really excited to see what 2022 has to offer us all.”
Meanwhil, Hazel, a resident at the Thistle Hill Care Centre said: “I have to say 2021 has been challenging for all of us, so I almost wanted to stay up to make sure it was over.
" I’m only joking - it was lots of fun to join in the party and count down to the start of 2022 – I love the excitement of New Year.”
The home's varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
Thistle Hill Care Centre is run by Barchester Healthcare - which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Thistle Hill Care Centre provides nursing care, residential care and respite care.
