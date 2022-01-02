THREE people have been arrested for affray following violence in a North Yorkshire village.
North Yorkshire Police officers attended an address in Ingleton at around 1.20am on December 30 - following reports of violence during an altercation.
A spokesperson for the force said: "A man in his 30s and two women in their 40s were arrested at the scene on suspicion of affray. They remain in custody while enquiries continue."
