THREE North Yorkshire firms joined forces to encourage people to get into the festive spirit and help raise money for two charities over Christmas.

Promedica24, Later Life Hub and Watkins Wright, in collaboration with the Care Workers’ Charity and Dementia Forward, encouraged people to leave messages of thanks and support for care workers across North Yorkshire.

Members of the public could find Christmas 'Caring Trees' placed in several locations up and down the county - each of them decorated with Christmas cards for people to write on them, leaving messages and words of support for care workers.

Paula Beaney, quality assurance director at Promedica24, said: “Care workers have worked tirelessly over the last 18 months, providing essential support and companionship for those most at risk from the virus.

"We wanted to show carers how appreciated they are by encouraging members of the public to share messages of thanks and support.”

The organisations have partnered with the Care Workers’ Charity and Dementia Forward to provide a direct line for people to leave donations to the charities. These can be made both online and in-person at the Christmas tree locations.

Later Life Hub, Watkins Wright and Dementia forward pledged their support by hosting Christmas trees in their premises to help spread cheer in their local communities. Watkins Wright also ran draws for a free cut and blow-dry at each of their locations across the region - and five lucky winners were announced on Christmas Eve.

Those unable to visit a Christmas tree could share a message of thanks or support using the hashtag '#CardsForCarers' on social media. All messages were collated by the organisations and shared in the run-up to Christmas.

"If we can play even a small part in spreading some festive cheer this year, that’s an opportunity we’re keen to grasp with both hands", Mr Beaney added, speaking before Christmas.

Promedica24 and the Care Workers’ Charity also shared stories of the life-changing difference care workers make in people’s lives and highlighting the value they bring to those who draw on their support.

A spokesperson for The Care Workers’ Charity said: "All donations we received enabled us to provide free counselling to support care workers’ mental wellbeing or offer grants to care workers during those difficult life events."

Meanwhile, Debby Lennox, community liaison lead at Dementia Forward, which operates in York, said: "This campaign from Promedica24 and Later Life Hub gives people an opportunity to reflect and to give thanks, and we are so grateful to them for their support."

To find out more about the campaign and to leave a donation to the Care Workers Charity and Dementia Forward, visit Promedica24’s website.