A CHARITY based in a North Yorkshire town could be facing an 'Independence Day' if ambitious plans to build over 30 new apartments are given the green light.

Disability Action Yorkshire, which currently owns and operates a 20-bed care home in 34 Claro Road in Harrogate, has partnered with Highstone Housing Association to develop the current site, plus an adjacent disused parcel of land, into "much-needed" supported housing for the charity.

And if the scheme, which is due to go before planners in the new year, is approved, work on the three apartment blocks will begin in March next year.

Jackie Snape, Disability Action Yorkshire’s chief executive, said: “Our vision is to empower disabled people to live the lifestyle of their choosing - and independent living is at the heart of this.

“This is an incredibly exciting move for us and something we have been planning for a number of years. Our partners, Highstone Housing Association, are experts in building supported housing.

“Whilst they will develop the site, it will be our staff supporting the residents, all of whom will have tailor-made care packages put in place before moving in.

“Our customers at 34 Claro Road have been fully consulted - and they looking forward to having their own front doors."

The first phase of the scheme will see 24 one and two-bed apartments constructed in the grounds of the current home, and on the neighbouring plot, which has been purchased from Harrogate Borough Council.

The second phase will start with the demolition of the existing care home. This will be replaced with a further block housing a further 12 one and two-bed flats, plus a base for Disability Action Yorkshire support staff, who will be on site working 24-hours-a-day. All of the current residents will be guaranteed a flat to live in.

Gareth Lloyd, Highstone Housing Association’s development and partnerships director, said: “We are looking forward to working in partnership with Disability Action Yorkshire.

“Our goal is to enable the charity to fulfil their vision of supporting residents to live independently.

“Highstone have over 30 years of development experience specialising in the delivery of bespoke quality accommodation for people with learning and physical disabilities, alongside complex needs. Our developments enable our tenants to have their own front door, living independently with support.”

Founded 84 years ago, Disability Action has its headquarters and training centre on the town’s Hornbeam Park, a residential care home in Claro Road, and a holiday lodge in Lincolnshire. Its vision is to empower disabled people to live the lifestyle of their choosing, through its training, preparation and other living skills.

Further information on Disability Action Yorkshire is available on the charity's website.