CREWS were called to tackle a fire in a storage room of a garage in a North Yorkshire village yesterday evening.

Stokesley and Coulby Newham crews attended and extinguished a fire within a rear storage room of a detached garage in Seamer at around 6pm yesterday.

One hose reel jet and small tools were used to extinguish the fire and a thermal image camera was used to check for any further hotspots.

The cause is believed accidental, said the fire service.