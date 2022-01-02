CREWS were called to tackle a fire in a storage room of a garage in a North Yorkshire village yesterday evening.
Stokesley and Coulby Newham crews attended and extinguished a fire within a rear storage room of a detached garage in Seamer at around 6pm yesterday.
One hose reel jet and small tools were used to extinguish the fire and a thermal image camera was used to check for any further hotspots.
The cause is believed accidental, said the fire service.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.