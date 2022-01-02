YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has increased by more than 50 - and more cases continue to be recorded in the area.

The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has increased by 55 taking it to 1,366.3 cases per 100,000 population. The PHE data shows that a further 490 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 37,197.

In North Yorkshire the rate has increased by 72, taking it to 1,016.3 cases per 100,000 population. A further 1,363 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 106,770.

In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by 95, taking it to 976.4 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 867 cases recorded in the area taking the total for the pandemic to 61,763.

Across the UK, a further 162,572 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 13,100,458.