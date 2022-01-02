YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has increased by more than 50 - and more cases continue to be recorded in the area.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has increased by 55 taking it to 1,366.3 cases per 100,000 population. The PHE data shows that a further 490 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 37,197.
In North Yorkshire the rate has increased by 72, taking it to 1,016.3 cases per 100,000 population. A further 1,363 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 106,770.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by 95, taking it to 976.4 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 867 cases recorded in the area taking the total for the pandemic to 61,763.
Across the UK, a further 162,572 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 13,100,458.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment