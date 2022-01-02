TripAdvisor has revealed its picks for its bucket list experiences that we should be ticking off in 2022.

Whether you're looking for some New Year's resolution inspiration or you want to get planning your next adventure, we've got you covered.

Nearly half of global travellers (44 percent) are planning to travel somewhere they haven't been before and over a third (43 percent) have already booked a tour or activity, according to a TripAdvisor survey.

Now that you're armed with this bucket list, you can join them.

TripAdvisor's top 10 bucket list experiences for 2022

1. Big-Five Safari Full-Day Guided Private Transfer from Cape Town - Cape Town, South Africa

Elephants at the Big Five Safari experience. Credit: TripAdvisor

Seeing the 'Big Five' is a common bucket list dream but you can make it a reality in 2022.

This full-day private tour from Cape Town will let you walk on the wild side.

Spend the day looking for elephants, lions, leopards, Cape buffalo, and rhinos on the private game reserve.

Prices start from £92.10 per adult and can be booked via TripAdvisor.

2. Natural Crystal Blue Ice Cave Tour of Vatnajökull Glacier - Hofn, Iceland

Natural Crystal Blue Ice Cave Tour of Vatnajökull Glacier - Hofn, Iceland. Credit: TripAdvisor

This guided tour to the crystal blue Vatnajokull Glacier from Jökulsárlón Lagoon looks breathtaking.

Take in the incredible sights of the ice cave with or without your guide in this unique off-road exploration.

Prices start from £114.53 per adult and can be booked via TripAdvisor.

3. Reindeer Sledding Experience and Sami Culture Tour from Tromso - Tromso, Norway

Reindeer Sledding Experience and Sami Culture Tour from Tromso - Tromso, Norway. Credit: TripAdvisor

Why not book yourself a festive experience that you will never forget?

This Reindeer sledding experience and Sami culture tour mean you can get up close to 200 reindeer and take part in a feeding alongside a guide.

You will also get to visit a traditional lavuu (Sami tent)where you can enjoy a meal and get lost in the cultural stories.

Tickets start from £114.15 per adult and can be booked via TripAdvisor.

4. Premium Red Dunes, Camel Safari & BBQ at Al Khayma Camp™️ - Dubai, UAE

Premium Red Dunes, Camel Safari & BBQ at Al Khayma Camp™️ - Dubai, UAE Credit: TripAdvisor

This incredible Red Dunes experience in Dubai is very likely to sell out according to TripAdvisor.

The seven-hour experience will provide you with an unforgettable day of entertainment including a 4WD dune bash, sandboarding, optional ATV ride (additional cost).

You will then visit the Bedouin-inspired Al Khayma camp for a camel ride, experience a falcon interaction as well as other cultural activities before a starlit barbecue-buffet dinner and live show.

Prices start from £96.85 per adult and can be booked via TripAdvisor.

5. Two-Day Great Barrier Reef "Reefsleep" Experience - Airlie Beach, Australia

Two-Day Great Barrier Reef "Reefsleep" Experience - Airlie Beach, Australia Credit: TripAdvisor

Why not tick off one of the UNESCO wonders of the world with this overnight tour to the Great Barrier Reef?

You will spend the night on a boat and you'll be able to see the sights of the Reef in many different ways including, swimming, snorkeling and semi-submersible tours.

Tickets for the Reefsleep experience start from £326.75 and can be booked via TripAdvisor.

6. Paragliding Tandem Flight over the Alps in Chamonix - Chamonix, France

Paragliding Tandem Flight over the Alps in Chamonix - Chamonix, France Credit: TripAdvisor

This Travellers’ Choice 2021 winner should definitely be on your bucket list.

See the Alps from a new height - 3900 feet to be exact - in this incredible paragliding tandem flight.

You don't need to have any experience and you'll be able to enjoy all the thrills and dramatic views alongside an expert.

Experience the thrill of riding the air from Plan Praz or Plan de l’Aiguille at no additional cost.

Tickets start from £132.81 and can be booked via TripAdvisor.

7. Atlantis Submarine Expedition in Cozumel - Cozumel, Mexico

Atlantis Submarine Expedition in Cozumel - Cozumel, Mexico. Credit: TripAdvisor

Do you dream of exploring and learning about the world? We've got the experience just for you.

Take a memorable trip to Cozumel’s most captivating coral reefs with a guide.

You can explore up to 30 metres down along the ocean floor in an air-conditioned Atlantis Submarine without getting wet.

This is where you’ll learn about the marine ecosystem by seeing parts of the reef that used to only be accessible to scuba divers.

Prices start from £53.04 per adult and can be booked via TripAdvisor.

8. New York Helicopter Tour: Ultimate Manhattan Sightseeing - New York City, New York

New York Helicopter Tour: Ultimate Manhattan Sightseeing - New York City, New York Credit: TripAdvisor

Visiting New York is a popular bucket list item but what if you could take it one step further with this ultimate Manhattan Sightseeing Helicopter tour?

Avoid the queues and check off all the favourite sights including the Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty, Central Park and the George Washington Bridge.

This helicopter experience starts at £218.30 per adult and can be booked via TripAdvisor.

9. Marrakech Classic Hot Air Balloon Flight with Berber Breakfast - Marrakech, Morocco

Marrakech Classic Hot Air Balloon Flight with Berber Breakfast - Marrakech, Morocco. Credit: TripAdvisor

Another once and a lifetime experience that had to make a list is a hot air balloon ride and now we know just where to do it!

This unforgettable tour has "numerous perks", like snacks and coffee while you watch your balloon inflating and a post-flight camel ride and Berber-style breakfast.

The five-hour tour will cost you from £160.54 per adult and can be booked via the TripAdvisor website.

10. Street Go-Kart Group Tour in Osaka - Osaka, Japan

Street Go-Kart Group Tour in Osaka - Osaka, Japan. Credit: TripAdvisor

Coming in 10th on the list is this street go-kart group tour in Osaka and we can't believe how much fun it looks.

Mario-Kart fans can test their skills dressed as their favourite characters in this real-life SuperHero go-karting experience.

Prices for this unforgettable experience start from £51.02 and can be booked via the TripAdvisor website.