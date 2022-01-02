TOUGH new visiting restrictions have been introduced at York Hospital in response to the latest surge in Covid cases.

All visitors must take a lateral flow test and have a negative result before coming in, and must wear a surgical mask rather than a cloth mask.

Most patients will be allowed one visitor only, who must remain in the hospital room for the duration of the visit, which will be a maximum of one hour only.

Visitors will have to book into the ward visiting system via telephone, leaving their contact details, and all visitors will be required to use alcohol gel on entry and exit to the hospital site and entry and exit to the ward area.

Anyone under 16 will be restricted from visiting, except under extreme circumstances.

Whether people are double vaccinated should also factor into their decision to visit and they could be asked to show proof of their vaccination status.

As well as York Hospital, the restrictions also apply to Scarborough Hospital, Bridlington Hospital, Malton Hospital, The New Selby War Memorial Hospital, St Monica's Hospital Easingwold, White Cross Rehabilitation Hospital and Nelsons Court.

York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust says the decision to restrict visitors had been 'very difficult 'and made only after careful consideration in light of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, and the guidance would be reviewed regularly.

It says some exceptions will be made for end-of-life situations, patients who are vulnerable such as a learning disability or dementia/cognitive impairment or other extreme circumstances where the Nurse in Charge deems this as suitable, such as discharge planning arrangements or sensitive conversations where support is required.

"No visitors will be allowed in rooms of patients with pending or positive Covid-19 tests, except under extreme circumstances," it says.

"There will be a requirement to wear full Personal Protective Equipment in these circumstances which staff will explain.

"Visitors to our Children’s’ wards will be for Parents/Guardians/Carers and will be one visitor only.

"Visitors to our Maternity wards will be restricted to one birth partner only for all appointments, including scans, the birth itself and postnatal visiting

"For patients attending our Emergency Department they should be accompanied by one person only.

"Please think carefully about the risks you pose for spreading infection before you enter one of our hospital sites.

"It is important that you do not visit if you are showing any signs or symptoms of COVID-19, a high temperature, new persistent cough or loss/ change in smell or taste. Or any upper respiratory symptoms easily mistaken as a cold (runny nose, sore throat, headache). If you have been told to isolate by the national test and trace team in the past 10 days. Where you are a household contact we ask that you also refrain from visiting for the isolation period.

"After a visit is complete, visitors must leave the hospital and should not remain in waiting areas, public areas or cafeterias where possible."