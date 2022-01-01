THE air ambulance has been called to the scene of a serious collision on a major road in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police are also at the scene where the collision occurred, involving a car and a motorcycle, on the A64 at the junction with the B1258 near West Knapton, east of Malton.
A spokesperson for the force said: "The road in both directions is likely to be closed for some time, so please avoid the area."
The rider of the motorcycle has been taken to hospital by air ambulance.
If you witnessed the collision, which happened at about 4.30pm today, call the force on 101, or email mark.patterson@northyorkshire.police.uk - quoting log number NYP-01012022-0419.
