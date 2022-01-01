POLICE have launched an appeal to help locate the next of kin of a man who died at a care village in North Yorkshire.
Christopher Andrew Turnball, aged 70, sadly died in his flat in St Claire’s Apartment at Scorton Care Village on Christmas Eve.
North Yorkshire Police officers are now trying to help the coroner trace any family members or anyone who knows him and knows members of his family.
Christopher was born in Hartlepool and lived in London for a while.
Mr Turnball’s death was not suspicious.
If you have any information, email: Coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk
