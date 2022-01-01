A YORK-BASED band, made up of four friends from the city, have looked back on another "unbelievable" year of shows as they continue to make progress in the music world.

Skylights, an indie-rock band based in the city, have again been working hard throughout the year to continue make a name for themselves, performing at live shows across the country.

Turnbull Smith, guitarist in the band, said: "It really feels like we've finally arrived, we've played to packed out venues with people singing our songs. It's such a special feeling."

Turnbull said that this year started "very slowly" for Skylights, as just months earlier the band had success in with their single 'Darkness Falls' entering the vinyl charts at number 11.

But, the band continued to schedule gigs, including at at Leeds University in February.

"That had helped us keep positive, but, the closer it got, the more unlikely it seemed to be", Turnbull added.

The band's support slot with Shed Seven in June was moved to September due to Covid restrictions at the time, but the band never lost hope.

But, as the year went on, things started to take a turn as Skylights' live shows started up again.

"Our first show in nearly two years was a show at one of the country's best venues, The Piece Hall Halifax, supporting one of our favourite bands, Shed Seven", Turnbull said.

Then, the band achieved one of their dreams, to play a sold-out show at Leeds University Stylus.

"It finally happened - and it was unbelievable", Turnbull added.

Skylights then got a call from Leeds City Council, asking them to play the Olympics Homecoming show at the First Direct Arena in Leeds - which Turnbull described as a "special moment."

"From thinking it was all over and gigs where never going to return to walking out at the arena in Leeds, that was special", he said.

This was followed by two sold out shows in Scotland, Glasgow , which the guitarist said was a "cracking night."

But, he said the band's show in Aberdeen was on par with the Leeds Stylus gig.

"We were 340 miles away from home with over 500 people singing every word to our songs, it was an unbelievable feeling and the Scots know how to have a party."

Looking into next year, the band have put on two nights at Acomb Working Mens Club, after a 500-ticket sell out on the first night. The gigs were due to take place earlier this month but were postponed due to Covid restrictions.

"The support means the world to us, the fans make the shows special not the band. Have a great Christmas and we'll see you in the New Year - and thanks for your continued support", Turnbull went on to say.