THIS area of York has the highest Covid rate in the city, according to the latest Public Health England (PHE) data.
The figures show that Clifton Without and Skelton has the highest rate in the city at 1,721 cases per 100,000 people and 147 cases in the area. This means that the area is shaded black as the rate is over 1,600.
Wigginton, Strensall and Heworth North and Stockton are also all shaded black as the rate is also over 1,600.
Woodthorpe and Acomb Park is shown to have the lowest rate in the York area at 962.9 cases per 100,000 population and 90 cases in the area - meaning it is shaded purple like the majority of the city.
York city centre has a rate of 1,248 cases per 100,000 population and 174 cases in the area.
The city's overall rate stands at 1,311 cases per 100,000 population with 36,707 cases recorded throughout the pandemic.
