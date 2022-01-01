FIRE crews were called to the scene of a blaze at a residential property in a North Yorkshire village.
Boroughbridge, Knaresborough and Acomb crews dealt with a fire to a residential property in Little Ouseburn at around 1.15am today.
All persons were out on arrival of the emergency services at the scene.
One occupier was left with paramedics - and treated on scene for smoke inhalation before being taken to hospital via road ambulance.
The crews extinguished the fire using hose reels. The incident will now be revisited by crews for checks this morning.
