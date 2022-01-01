Disney+ has given us a sneak peek of what's coming to the platform in 2022.

Home to the likes of Pixar and Marvel, streamers can expect even bigger and better content as we head into the new year.

Disney has already teased that the highly anticipated biopic Pam and Tommy about the sex tape of Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee and actress Pamela Anderson will be dropping soon.

Not to mention the sequel to the modern fairytale Enchanted will also be available to viewers next year.

With all this and more to look forward to, let's have a look at what we can expect from our Disney+ subscription in 2022.

Star/General Entertainment

Pam and Tommy

​ Lily James as Pamela Anderson. Credit: Disney

The American biographical drama will tell the story of the world’s first viral video.

Starring Sebastian Stan and Lily James, Pam and Tommy will explore the impact of the leaked sex tape between Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee and actress Pamela Anderson.

Welcome to Wrexham

This 10 episode docuseries will follow the lives and dreams of people living in the North Wales town.

Welcome to Wrexham tells the story of two Hollywood stars played by Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds who take ownership of the town’s beloved yet struggling football club.

Pistol

Based on the 2018 memoir of Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones: “Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol", Pistol shines a new light on "one of rock’s greatest ever stories,"Disney+ says.

The Dropout

The Dropout has been created from the podcast about Elizabeth Holmes which was released in 2019.

Queens

​ A still from Queens. Credit: Disney

This ABC Signature series will be coming to Disney on January 19 2022.

Queens explores the lives of four women in their 40s who try to "recapture their fame and regain their swagger" from their days as a 90s hip-hop group called the Nasty Bitches.

Dear Mama

This Docuseries follows the "volatile life and legacy" of hip hop legend and poet Tupac Shakur and his relationship with his Black Panther member mother.

Fleishman is in Trouble

Fleishman is in Trouble is based on the New York Times bestselling debut novel by Taffy Brodesser-Akner.

Brodesser-Akner has also adapted the "unsparing, modern take on life, love and commitment" for the silver screen.

Immigrant

The 20th Television limited series outlines the true story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee in eight gripping episodes.

Starring Kumail Nanjiani, the series explores the story of how the Indian-American entrepreneur established the Chippendales.

No Exit

No Exit is a "harrowing suspense-thriller" about Darby Thorne who is played by Havana Rose Liu.

The film follows a young woman who is stranded by a blizzard and must find shelter at a highway rest area amongst a group of strangers.

Prey

​ First look at Prey. Credit: Disney

The latest entry to the "Predator" franchise, "Prey" will drop in September 2022.

The film is directed by Dan Trachtenberg and will take place in the world of Comanche Nation around 300 years ago where a skilled warrior has to protect her tribe from an alien predator.

Rosaline

Rosaline is a comedic twist on Shakespeare’s “Romeo & Juliet”, told from the perspective of Juliet’s cousin Rosaline and Romeo's ex.

The fun take on the classic love story, the film will star Kaitlyn Dever and be directed by Karen Maine.

The Princess

Directed by Le-Van Kiet, The Princess is an action movie set in a fairytale world.

The film stars a young royal, played by Joey King, who prefers her sword to her tiara and must save her kingdom from merciless mercenaries.

Disney Studios

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder​

Based on the original 2000s Disney Channel series, Disney has released a debut trailer calling for fans to "get loud with the Prouds" once again.

The new series will be streaming from February 2022.

Hocus Pocus 2

Starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, the Sanderson Sisters "will run amok again" in the sequel to Disney's cult Halloween classic.

We might be waiting a while though, the sequel isn't due to drop until Autumn 2022.

Disenchanted

The sequel to the instant modern fairytale, Discenhanted will reunite stars Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey for a new adventure.

The Enchanted follow-up will stream exclusively on Disney+ from Autumn 2022.

Cheaper by the Dozen

The re-imagining of the hit family comedy will star Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff.

It will arrive on Disney+ in March 2022.

Sneakerella

A modern take on Cinderella, "Sneakerella" is a "high-energy, music-driven movie [with] a gender-flipped twist" on the classic storybook tale.

It will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on February 18, 2022.

The Spiderwick Chronicles

Spiderwick Chronicles. Credit: Disney

A live-action telling of "The Spiderwick Chronicles" is based on the beloved best-selling books about the Grace Family.

The Paramount Television Studios and 20th Television series is "a modern coming-of-age story combined with fantasy adventure".

Pixar

Cars on the Road

Cars on the Road is Pixar's upcoming "Cars" series where viewers will be reunited with Mater and Lightning McQueen.

It is a "fun-filled cross-country road trip" that drop sometime next year.

Win or Lose

This is Pixar's first-ever long-form animated series, directed by Michael Yates and Carrie Hobson.

The 20-minutes episodes will follow a different character from a middle school coed softball team preparing for their championship game.

We will be waiting a while for the original series though as it's not due to be released until 2023.

Marvel

Moon Knight

Moon Knight is a "new globetrotting action-adventure series" which follows the story of "a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder."

The vigilante's multiple identities find themselves in a "deadly war of the gods" set in both modern and ancient Egypt.

The series will drop sometime next year and is written by Jeremy Slater and directed by executive producer Mohamed Diab.

She-Hulk

​ She-hulk. Credit: Disney

Tatiana Maslany stars as both the She-Hulk and Jennifer Walters who is a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases.

Marvel fans will be delighted to see bug guest names included Bruce Banner himself Mark Ruffalo, and the Abomination, played by Tim Roth.

The comedy series is co-directed by executive producer Kat Coiro with Anu Valia also directing.

Ms. Marvel

Kamala Khan is a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City who is an aspiring artist, avid gamer and a huge fan of the Avengers—especially Captain Marvel.

Played by Iman Vellani, Kamala struggles to find her place in the world before she develops superhuman powers like her heroes.

The series, directed by executive producers Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, will drop in Summer 2022.

Star Wars / LucasFilm

Willow

The upcoming Lucasfilm series has already revealed its major cast announcement ahead of its 2022 release.

Warwick Davis has introduced us to the series' big names including Ruby Cruz (“Mare of Easttown”), Erin Kellyman (“The Falcon and The Winter Soldier”), Ellie Bamber (“The Serpent”), Tony Revolori (“Spider-Man: No Way Home”) and more.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ob-Wan Kenobi is a Disney+ Original series that will be available on the platform next year.

Disney+ has already released an exclusive look at the series with behind the scenes footage from Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi) and director Deborah Chow. which is on Disney+ now.

