FIRE crews were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision in North Yorkshire in the early hours of this morning.
Crews from Tadcaster, Knaresborough, Acomb and Wetherby were called to the two-vehicle road traffic collision (RTC) on the A1 Southbound in the Boston Spa area at around 4am today.
One driver was trapped and released by fire and rescue personnel using hydraulic cutting equipment.
A casualty was handed over to paramedics and taken to hospital via road ambulance.
The incident was then left with North Yorkshire Police.
