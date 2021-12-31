MOTORISTS were warned tonight that their cars were at risk - and New Year revellers were warned their lives could be in jeopardy - as a flood warning was issued for the River Ouse in York.
York Rescue Boat tweeted that there were still cars parked on Queens Staith as the waters rose over it, and police were aware.
"The team are continuing their safety patrols this evening," it tweeted.
"There is a lot of debris coming down the river and some of the foot paths are becoming covered.
"Please take care when walking along the riverside paths, the route you took into town this evening might now be under water."
The Environment Agency warning said river levels were rising on the Ouse due to recent rainfall in the Dales.
"Flooding is forecast to affect locations near the River Ouse, with low lying land expected to be most affected around riverside properties, roads and paths within York city centre, particularly around King's Staith and riverside areas through York from Scarborough Bridge to the Millennium Bridge," it said.
"Riverside floodgates have been closed, and the Foss Barrier will be operating later this evening."
It said river levels at the York Viking Recorder gauge were expected to peak in York mid-morning tomorrow at approximately 3 metres above normal summer levels.
