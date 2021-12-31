The heartbroken dad of a law graduate who was killed by a drink-driver has described how his “world collapsed” on hearing his son was dead.

Terry Keane said he was at work when he got a call out of the blue that his son Joe Keane had been involved in a “serious accident” in July 2018.

At the time, Joe had been travelling to Harrogate, North Yorkshire, with his girlfriend after a surprise trip away to celebrate his 28th birthday, when he was hit by Adam Kershaw, then 29.

The driver was three times over the limit and had consumed drugs “all night” before getting behind the wheel of his modified campervan and colliding with the couple’s Peugeot 107.

He was later jailed for nine years after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving at Bradford Crown Court.

In the moments that followed the crash, the dad said he tried desperately to find out if his son was still alive only to be told by a nurse 20 minutes later that he had sadly passed away.

He said: “I received the call. It was my son’s girlfriend’s phone. When I picked up the phone, it wasn’t Alyssa on the other end, it was a man, who was upset. I asked what was wrong.

“Eventually Alyssa came on the phone and said her and Joe had been involved in a serious accident. I kept asking, how is Joe? How is Joe?

“She told me that he still had a pulse. So I waited for 20 minutes, and said I would go to the hospital and could she find out where the hospital was that he would be in?

“I waited at work, and then 20 minutes later, my phone rang, and it was a lady this time on the phone, who I didn’t know.

“She told me: 'I’m sorry Mr Keane, unfortunately, your son has died.' She was a nurse and she’d tried her best to save Joe, and she couldn’t.”

Terry said that his “sensitive, funny” son had “the world at his feet” .

He added he was speaking out in the hope that New Year’s revellers would think twice before drink driving.

He said: “The thought of your child dying – I just can’t even begin to describe how it feels.

“I would not want anyone else to suffer what we as a family had to suffer.

“Joe was such a kind, sensitive funny lad. He had the world at his feet.

"He was qualified in law. He was doing well in his job, he was saving up to get married to his girlfriend.”

“Our lives will never be the same again. We miss him everyday.”