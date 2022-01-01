YORK residents with questions about the current Covid situation are being invited to join City of York Council's next Ask the Leaders Facebook Live Q&A from 5.30 - 6.30pm next Thursday.
The session will be chaired by council leader Keith Aspden and other panellists will include Cllr Carol Runciman, Executive Member for Health and Adult Social Care, Sharon Stoltz, Director of Public Health and Andrew Lowson, Executive Director of York BID.
The event will be livestreamed on facebook.com/cityofyork.
Viewers can ask their questions of the panel live in the comments section on the livestream, or submit them in advance by email to YourQuestions@york.gov.uk.
Cllr Aspden said:“With so much information being shared on social media it can often be confusing to try and keep up with the latest updates.
"These sessions help connect residents to experts, who can explain guidance and answer any questions.”
Ms Stoltz said: "With case numbers rising rapidly in the city it's more important than ever that we have the opportunity to cut through the noise, and give people the information they need.
"I would encourage anyone with questions to watch the session live, or submit them in advance by email."
