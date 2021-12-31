THE number of inpatients with Covid at York and Scarborough Hospitals has increased sharply again - with two such patients now needing intensive care.
York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said today that it was treating 74 inpatients who had tested positive for Covid, up from 62 on Thursday, 60 on Wednesday and 44 at the beginning of December.
There were no patients in ICU on either site on Wednesday, perhaps reflecting the milder illness often caused by Omicron, but two needed intensive care by Thursday and there were two in ICU again yesterday.
It is almost certain that Covid was incidental in a number of the trust's Covid patients - meaning they had gone into hospital for some other ailment, such as appendicitis or a fracture, and then tested positive on admission.
About three in ten Covid patents nationwide are thought to have the coronavirus incidentally.
