THE Covid infection rate in an area of York has soared to almost 2,000 cases per 100,000 people - on a par with many London boroughs, where the Omicron variant caused a huge surge earlier this month.
Wigginton is the city's latest Covid hotspot, with a seven day rolling rate of 1,966.0 cases per 100,000 population in the week to Boxing Day.
Two other York areas had exceptionally high rates: Clifton Without and Skelton with a rate of 1,721.3 and Strensall, with 1,685.2.
There were also high rates to the west of York, with 2,025.1 in Boston Spa and Bramham, 1,700.8 in Tadcaster and 1,701.9 in Sherburn in Elmet and South Milford.
York's overall rate was 1,311.8, compared with a UK average of 1,253.8
North Yorkshire's rate was 944.7 and East Yorkshire's was 881.4.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment