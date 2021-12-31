A PERSISTENT thief who went on a crime spree in the days leading up to Christmas has been jailed for 36 weeks.
On November 15, Sean James Beard, 29, was given a chance by York Magistrates Court when he received a community order for theft.
But on December 20 and December 22, he targeted cars in west Acomb. He succeeded in breaking into one and got away with Christmas presents and other items, the same court heard.
Beard, 29, of The Reeves, Acomb, admitted stealing a mobile phone, bag, Christmas gifts and jewellery from a car in The Gallops in Acomb on December 20, three offences of interfering with a car in The Gallops on December 20 and December 22, one offence of interfering with a car in Deepdale, Woodthorpe, on December 22, and one of receiving a stolen jacket in Woodthorpe on December 22. He also admitted stealing two electric toothbrushes worth £120 from Morrisons on November 29 and one offence of interfering with a car in Carrfield, Acomb, on November 10.
The sentence included resentencing for the thefts for which he was given a community order on November 15. He was ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.