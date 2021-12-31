POLICE are mounting special patrols in Tadcaster following antisocial behaviour in the town during the festive season.
On Tuesday, some youths threw eggs at houses in Stutton Road and Cherry Tree Walk.
North Yorkshire Police tweeted: "This has obviously caused some distress to the residents and we're appealing for any information on the identity of said youths."
The force also announced its local officers would be carrying out patrols in the area.
It hopes these will reassure residents.
Officers also want to track down and talk to the youths involved.
The force has appealed for help from anyone with information about the incident, or who knows who the youths who carried out the antisocial behaviour are.
They should contact PCSO 4591 Jason Chapman by ringing 101, giving his collar number, and quoting reference 12210268758.
