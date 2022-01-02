A holiday in York’s shopping streets could be a trend for 2022 after a scheme to convert the upstairs of a former fashion store into holiday flats has been approved.

Grantside (North Star One) Ltd can undertake the works at the former New Look at 4 - 6 Parliament Street on the first, second and third floors, with the ground floor and basement remaining as retail.

The premises, next to a Barclays Bank, presently contains The Vintage Store, which opened in September.

The approved scheme will provide 21 self-catering accommodation units (11 studios, 7 one-bed units and 3 two-bed units) with ancillary spaces and new external spaces created for guests.

It would also feature an on-site manager and support staff available during typical daytime operational hours.

A council report notes building is a partial facsimile of a building erected in the 19th century and the proposed scheme would “generally respect the form, scale and architectural qualities of the existing buildings.”

The report said: “The replacement of pitched slate roofs to the link building with a roof deck represents a minor loss of traditional roofscape, but due to the larger scale of the surrounding buildings this would have no public, and very limited private, impact.”

“The submitted noise impact assessment is acceptable and the noise mitigation measures proposed will ensure that the recommended internal noise levels will be achieved.”

However, planning staff reported the Guildhall Planning Panel opposed the scheme.

The panel said: “Whilst we are pleased to see new residential use within the city centre, we feel too many units are being squeezed into the space.”

However, public consultation delivered no letters of representation.

Assessing the application, council staff said proposals that would change the use of retail areas in this area would “generally be resisted” but this scheme would involve the retention of retail space at ground level so it would not “have a negative impact on the character and function of Parliament Street.”

By ensuring the upper floors were effectively used, the scheme would improve footfall and complement the city centre’s retail function. The 21 holiday flats also encourage overnight says and would be “consistent with the aim of retaining and promoting the vitality of the city .”

The scheme follows the city council last month approving a similar change of use at 34 Coney Street- formerly a Swarovski jewellers- despite opposition from the Guildhall Planning panel, who branded the scheme “rock bottom” due to its “cramped poor design.”

James Potter of JP York, Joseph Terry Grove, can turn the site, which has lain empty for four years, into eight apartments. The flats will be spread across five levels, with the front part of the Grade II-listed building kept as a shop.