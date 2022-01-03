A TENANT family is wanted to live in the first zero-carbon home of a York housing development.

Persimmon Homes is looking for a family to live on the 650-home Germany Beck development in Fulford after the building firm has pledged that its homes will be net zero-carbon in use by 2030 and net zero across all its operational activities just 10 years later.

Germany Beck will provide valuable data and learnings to support the industry’s transition to future living.

Teaming up with research experts from the University of Salford, the chosen family will live in a specifically constructed three bedroom detached home for two years where their experience and carbon usage will be closely monitored.

Simon Usher, group director of transformation and land strategy for Persimmon, said: “Ideally we are looking for a family of four consisting of two adults and two children, with local connections to the city of York, who run at least one electric car and have an interest in environmental issues.”

“For the purpose of this project we have chosen a more challenging house type and used current building methods and available technology.

"We are looking for a family that can commit to living in the property for two years and is comfortable with a reasonable level of co-operation as we collect and evaluate their carbon usage.”

For effective evaluation of the project, Persimmon Homes is looking for another similar family set-up to live in a ‘control’ home so that comparisons and real-life learnings can be effectively gathered.

Mr Usher added: “Our Fulford zero-carbon home forms part of a series of demonstration projects to enable us to meet our science-based sustainable targets.

"We will be continually learning and refining to ensure we can create homes to meet the housing need and support sustainable living for our customers.”

But the development has proved to be controversial over recent years.

Persimmon Homes began work on the £120 million project in 2018 - which includes 227 ‘affordable’ homes - after overcoming protests from residents and archaeologists.

Claims were taken to the High Court that the 1066 Battle of Fulford took place there before the Battle of Hastings and that the site should be protected from development.

Villagers were also concerned the development would increase congestion on the A19 Fulford Road.

The raising of the A19 to create an access road into the housing site was intended to help prevent the key route into the city from the A64 and Selby being blocked by floodwater when the River Ouse is flooding severely.

In 2019, the Court of Appeal dismissed Fulford Parish Council’s challenge to a council decision to allow changes to the Germany Beck scheme.

Interested families are urged to email Hudson Moody at lettings@hudson-moody.com or call 01904 629629.