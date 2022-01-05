PARLIAMENT Street is very much at the heart of our wonderful city.

Many of us have enjoyed the Christmas markets - and the festive decorations in recent weeks.

Our photo today dials back the calendar 60 years - and shows Parliament Street in 1962.

Looks pretty different doesn't it!

Yes those are cars parked across the centre of the wide street.

Our city centre today is largely a car-free zone thanks to our foot streets policy.

Car parking was banned in Parliament Street in March 1974.

So what was life like back in 1962?

The Conservatives were in power, with Harold Macmillan installed as PM.

The average house price was £2,670 and a pint of milk cost 1 shilling 4d (6.5p) while the average worker earned £799 per year.

The Beatles and The Rolling Stones were just emerging on to the pop scene and Sean Connery starred as James Bond in Dr No. Marilyn Monroe died in 1962 too.

There was an outbreak of smallpox that year too, with cases reported in Bradford.

The Sunday Times became the first newspaper to print a colour supplement and12 European countries formed the European Space Agency.

Panda crossings were introduced - causing confusion among drivers and pedestrians.

The high-profile case of James Hanratty concluded with his hanging at Bedford Prison for the murder of scientist Michael Gregsten on the A6. He was one of the last people in Britain to face the death penalty.

Also in 1962, the new Commonwealth Immigrants Act removed free immigration from the citizens of member states of the Commonwealth of Nations into Britain.

Tottenham Hotspur retain the FA Cup, Brazil win the World Cup and the first flavoured crisps were introduced by Golden Wonder - cheese and onion. Progress indeed!

