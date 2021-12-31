A MAN who claimed there was a bomb on a York recreation field has been given a suspended prison sentence.
Kenny Robert Virgino Yeoman carried out the hoax on June 5, York Magistrates Court heard
The 34-year-old from Burtonstone Lane, York, pleaded guilty to communicating false information to North Yorkshire Police with the intention of making them believe that that a bomb was on Rawcliffe Recreation Ground when he knew there was no bomb.
He had originally been charged with an offence alleging that he had been drunk at the recreation ground which was later withdrawn.
He was given a 26-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months on condition that he does 30 days’ rehabilitative activities in the next year.
He was also ordered to pay a £200 fine and a £128 statutory surcharge to fund victim services and £85 prosecution costs.
The court also ordered that a knife found on him be confiscated.
