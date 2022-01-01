MORE than three-quarters of patients deemed fit to leave York’s hospital trust sites failed to be discharged on one day last month, figures have revealed.

Charity the Health Foundation said hospital discharge delays impact the entire health and social care system, while reducing the NHS’s capacity to tackle the huge backlog caused by the pandemic.

Patients should leave hospital on the same day they are assessed as fit for discharge, NHS guidance states.

NHS England data shows 220 patients at York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust were eligible for discharge on December 12 – the latest available data.

However, only 49 left the trust’s two hospitals - York and Scarborough - that day, meaning 171 (78 per cent) continued to occupy a bed.

The figures include 69 patients deemed fit to leave who had been in hospital for at least three weeks on December 12 – of whom only four were discharged that day.

The proportion of people remaining in hospital beds at the trust on December 12 was lower than on the same day the previous week, when 79 per cent of patients failed to be discharged.

Across England, around 11,000 patients – 69 per cent of those ready for discharge on December 12 – continued to occupy a hospital bed.

The data covers adult patients staying in acute trusts with a major A&E department, including those being treated for Covid-19, but excludes maternity patients and children.

Patients eligible for discharge on any one day may have been assessed at an earlier date.

A York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust spokesman said it has seen a ‘high level of pressure’ and need to make sure patients who are fit to leave hospital are discharged safely.

He said: “The NHS is facing a sustained high level of pressure across every sector and our trust is no different, with several factors contributing to this and compromising our ability to manage the flow of patients through our hospitals.

“We have seen activity returning to pre-pandemic levels across many of our services with particular pressure within our two emergency departments.

“We are also making huge efforts to tackle the backlog of patients needing planned treatment, however, this is restricted by the ongoing need to manage Covid, related infection prevention and control measures and the challenge of winter.

“The wider pressures in the system, in particular, social care is also having a significant impact on our hospitals.

“Partner organisations are facing the same workforce and demand issues as ourselves and we have a large numbers of patients who are medically fit for discharge but are delayed in hospital.

“Clearly we would like to see fewer patients delayed in hospital beds, whatever the reason, and we are working hard with our commissioners, local authorities and other providers to work towards ensuring that only those patients who need acute care are in hospital.

“We need to make sure that patients who are fit to leave hospital are discharged safely and are able to recover in the right place with the right support.”

Tim Gardner, senior policy fellow at the Health Foundation, said issues stem from a lack of suitable capacity outside acute hospitals.

He added staff shortages were also playing a part and a system overhaul was required to address the problems.