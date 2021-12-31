TWO men who committed crimes against women are among defendants sentenced recently at York Magistrates Court.
Christopher Dean Bullivant, 37, of Windsor Drive, Wigginton, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman.
He was given a 23-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months on condition he wears an alcohol abstinence tag for 120 days, does a 30-day rehabilitation programme, 30 days’ rehabilitative activities and 69 hours’ unpaid work. As long as he wears the tag, he must not drink alcohol. He must pay a £156 statutory surcharge and £300 prosecution costs.
Josh James Suter, 30, of Wilkinson Way, Strensall, was jailed for 32 weeks.
He admitted breaching a restraining order by contacting a woman and visiting her home and breaching a community order imposed for breaching a restraining order.
He was also ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge.
Dominic Regan Smith, 41, of no fixed address, was jailed for 12 weeks. He pleaded guilty to assaulting a police emergency worker in Kings Square, York, and stealing alcohol from Marks and Spencers in Parliament Street. Both offences were committed on December 10.
He also admitted two charges of stealing alcohol from the same shop and assaulting a man in the shop, all committed in November.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.