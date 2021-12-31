CrossCountry has shared the full timetable of services through York station on New Year's Eve amid strike disruption.

CrossCountry, which operates across the country including Scotland and Wales, urged people to "avoid travel" due to limited services on December 31.

Railway workers and catering staff based at Edinburgh Waverley Station are striking for 24 hours in two separate disputes.

This is a list of CrossCountry trains running from York station on New Year's Eve.

Southbound departures

06:45

08:44

10:44

11:44

13:44

15:44

18:44

Northbound departures

10:32

12:32

14:32

16:32

18:32

19:34

If you decide to travel:-



Please travel on Weds 29th, Thurs 30th Dec 2021 or 01 Jan 2022 instead.



You may use your original tickets for CrossCountry services dated Friday 31 Dec on these dates. You do not need to change or amend your ticket – simply use your original ticket — CrossCountry trains (@CrossCountryUK) December 27, 2021

CrossCountry tickets will also be valid on the following operators (with restrictions): TfL, South Western Railway, Transport for Wales, TransPennine Express, Greater Anglia, Govia Thameslink Railway, East Midlands Railway, and West Midlands Trains, Avanti, LNER, GWR, Chiltern Railways and ScotRail.

Why is there a 24-hour CrossCountry train strike?





The dispute on CrossCountry involves train managers and senior conductors ‎in a row over the role of guards.

The action at Edinburgh Waverley, by staff employed by Gate Gourmet, is part of a long-running dispute over allegations of bullying.

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said: “The disruption to services from the New Year’s Eve strike action is wholly down to these greedy private companies on our railways seeking to squeeze out every penny they can by hammering down on safety, jobs and workplace dignity.

“Our members at CrossCountry and Gate Gourmet are standing up for all rail workers as we expect a torrent of attacks on jobs, pay, safety, pensions and worki‎ng conditions in 2022. We are ready for a New Year of campaigning and action on all fronts.”

Tom Joyner, managing director at CrossCountry said: “We are disappointed by the result of the ballot and the intention to strike. It’s designed to cause maximum disruption at a time when people are looking forward to spending time with loved ones. This is damaging to our industry and importantly our customers at a time when we should be building confidence in travelling by train. We remain open to continuing talks with the RMT to prevent this strike. However, the action will cause significant disruption to our services.”