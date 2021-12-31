THE Government needs to give clear guidance to help retail businesses in the New Year, the executive director of York BID has said.
Andrew Lowson was speaking after figures revealed that one in five shoppers avoided York city centre in the week running up to Boxing Day.
Footfall in the centre was down by 21 per cent compared to the previous week.
But compared to pre-Covid times, York did better than North Yorkshire and the whole of the UK generally in the final days of Christmas shopping.
Since mid-December, the Government has repeatedly urged the public to be careful while not ruling out new Covid restrictions in 2022.
Mr Lowson said: “The Government needs to give clear health guidance for the New Year, so consumers have certainty on what they can or cannot plan for
"This will have a huge impact for business as they need consumer confidence at a time of year that is always difficult for trading even in non Covid Times."
Compared to 2019, footfall in York was down seven per cent in the week up to Boxing Day.
The national average was 22.5 per cent down and in North Yorkshire it was 16.5 per cent down.
