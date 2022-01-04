WHAT'S up with York council? Don't they realise tourists come here to see the old streets (Plans to dig up Stonegate).
We all know what will happen: they'll replace the stone flags with tarmac at a cost of £350,000 which will be under priced of course and end up costing a million and then they'll be digging bits up every other week to replace cables, mend water mains they've disturbed etc, etc.
Why not spend the council tax-payers' money elsewhere and sort out other streets that are a disgrace to the city.
S Robinson,
Huntington, York
...WHAT are the City of York Council thinking of for goodness sake ? Firstly, during the year, they send out two useless booklets, which are out of date at a cost of nearly £100,000 yet they can't send us a timetable of when our bins will be emptied?
Added to this was a two day Bank Holiday when residents didn't know if their bins would be emptied and therefore didn't put them out, thus doubling what will go out next time.
We now have to ring for a timetable or guess. Come on York Council get your finger out and see it from the residents' point of view.
Sylvia Dunn,
Rutland Close,
Copmanthorpe, York
