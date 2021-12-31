A RENEWED appeal for long-term missing people with York links, including chef Claudia Lawrence, has been launched.

The Missing People charity's website has highlighted four people from the city who have been missing for a number of years.

CLAUDIA LAWRENCE

Her disappearance has led to a high-profile search over the years.

She was last seen on CCTV on her way home from work at the University of York on March 18, 2009, when she was aged 35. She lived by herself in the Heworth area of the city.

Police believe Ms Lawrence was murdered, although no body has ever been found.

A search by police of gravel pits near York took place in August 2021.

Detective Superintendent Wayne Fox of North Yorkshire police, who took over as senior investigating officer in the case earlier this year, said officers were searching gravel pits at Sand Hutton.

But police ended their search in September as 'nothing of obvious significance' was found.

RORY JOHNSON-HATFIELD

The last images of 29-year-old Rory Johnson-Hatfield show him walking through the centre of York at just after midnight on November 20, 2015.

No-one has seen or heard from him since – and despite extensive river searches and door to door inquiries, there is no information about what could have happened to him.

CCTV footage, recorded at 32 minutes past midnight on November 20, 2015, showed Rory, from Skipton, heading into York along Tower Street with a friend.

Six minutes later, at 12.38am, the same CCTV camera picked him up on his own, leaving the city centre on the other side of Tower Street and crossing Skeldergate Bridge.

Emotional tributes to him were left on the Rory Johnson is Missing Facebook page on the sixth anniversary of his disappearance earlier this year.

SIMON HODGSON-GREAVES

The Riccall man was reported missing on December 21, 2013, when he was aged 48.

His camper van was found in the RSPB car park at Bempton Cliffs, near Bridlington, on December 21, 2013. He was last seen by his family six days earlier.

Extensive searches of the cliffs by North Yorkshire Police, the coastguard, the RNLI, RAF Leconfield and volunteers from Scarborough and Ryedale Search & Rescue Team followed over the Christmas period in 2013, which failed to find Mr Hodgson-Greaves.

EDWARD MACHIN

Mr Machin, formerly of Glencoe Court in York, was reported missing on January 23, 2014, after he failed to log on for a webchat with a friend and did not turn up for work. He was 39 at the time of his disappearance.

Police said he was dropped off by a taxi at the White Horse Inn at Bempton, near Bridlington, and house-to-house checks took place at the time, along with searches by volunteers and rescue officers. Police believed he had travelled to Scarborough by train.

Anyone who has any information on any of the four missing York people are urged to call or text 116 000 or email 116000@missingpeople.org.uk. It is a free 24-hour and confidential.

Go to missingpeople.org.uk/help-us-find for more information.

Text HOPE to 70707 to donate £3 to Missing People.