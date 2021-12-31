A MOTORIST whose actions put an elderly woman in hospital with life threatening injuries may have been driving the wrong way along the A64 and A1(M).
Police are seeking the public's help in investigating the movements of a silver Volkswagen Polo yesterday afternoon.
A woman in her nineties was a passenger in it when it crashed into a red Vauxhall Combo van at 3pm near Aberford on the A1(M).
She was taken to hospital with serious injuries which were described as life threatening because of her age.
According to West Yorkshire Police, the Polo had travelled the wrong way down the A64 through North Yorkshire before joining the A1(M) and travelling south on the northbound carriageway.
The drivers of the Polo and the van suffered minor injuries in the crash about a mile south of Bramham junction where the A64 joins the A1(M)
West Yorkshire Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage, or who saw the Polo on the A64 to contact their Roads Policing Unit by ringing 101, asking for West Yorkshire Police and quoting log 861 of December 30.
