A WOMAN is in hospital with life threatening injuries following a crash which shut a major road for more than six hours.
Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious injury road traffic collision on the A1M Northbound carriageway yesterday (December 30).
As The Press reported at the time, it happened at around 3pm, when a silver Volkswagen Polo was in collision with a red Vauxhall Combo van, about a mile from Junction 44 in the Aberford area of Leeds.
Police now say a woman in her nineties, who was a passenger in the Polo, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which are said to be life threatening due to her age.
The drivers of both vehicles suffered minor injuries.
A police spokesman said: "Enquiries suggest the Polo had travelled the wrong way along the A64 from North Yorkshire before it joined the A1M carriageway, travelling southbound on the northbound carriageway.
"Anyone who saw the Polo on the A64, or who has dashcam footage that will assist is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting log 861 of 30 December."
