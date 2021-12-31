A BANNED driver who led police on a high speed chase through Harrogate and on to Leeds has been jailed.
Jamil Rabbani, 32, rode a motorcycle on the wrong side of the road, on the pavement, at pedestrians, at oncoming vehicles and through red lights, said Muneeb Akram, prosecuting.
At one point he rode completely off the road on The Stray in Harrogate.
When he reached Chapeltown in Leeds, he abandoned the motorcycle and hid out in a barbers.
But a police helicopter had been tracking him and told officers on the ground where he was.
Rabbani, of Harlech Terrace, Hunslet Carr, Leeds, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and without insurance.
He was jailed for 18 months at York Crown Court and banned from driving for a further 45 months. He must take an extended driving test before driving alone again.
The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, described it as one of the worst bits of dangerous driving he had had to deal with.
For Rabbani, Shila Whitehead said he had been to Harrogate to sell his motorbike and had panicked when the police tried to pull him over at the start of the chase.
