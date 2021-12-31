YORK'S Covid rate has risen above the national average - and two villages to the west of the city now have an infection rate above 2,000 cases per 100,000 people.
Latest data for the week to Christmas Day shows that York had a rolling seven day rate of 1,247.3 per 100,000 population, compared with an average of 1,229.9 for the whole of England and 1,216 for the UK.
It shows that Boston Spa and Bramham had a rate of 2,011.2 per 100,000 after 144 cases were confirmed during the week up to December 25.
This rate is similar to many boroughs in London, where the Omicron variant first led to a surge in cases earlier this month.
Wigginton had the highest rate in York, of 1,800.8 cases per 100,000, and Tadcaster also had a high rate, of 1,714.1.
